Global Times: Xi Hears Work Report From HKSAR Chief Executive

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2024 President Xi Jinping on Friday said the central authorities fully support Hong Kong in aligning with national strategies and fostering new momentum and advantages for economic development, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Xi made the remarks when meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing. During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lee on Hong Kong's current situation and the HKSAR government's work.

Noting that Hong Kong faces new development opportunities, Xi said the central authorities would fully, firmly and accurately implement the "one country, two systems" policy, and fully support the chief executive and the HKSAR government in uniting and leading all sectors of society in actively pursuing reform and progress, and in pursuing prosperity through innovation and creativity.

Strong backing

According to the HKSAR government, Lee's briefing includes the latest economic, social and political situation in Hong Kong.

Commending Lee's work over the past year, Xi said Lee had led the HKSAR government in shouldering responsibilities and delivering concrete results.

In the past year, the HKSAR government has completed historic legislation under Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law, pooled resources in boosting economic development, addressed livelihood problems such as housing and healthcare, strengthened external exchanges and cooperation, and continuously enhanced Hong Kong's international prestige, thus further consolidating Hong Kong's positive momentum of stability and development, Xi said.

The central authorities fully acknowledge the work done by Lee and the HKSAR government, he said.

Fan Peng, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Political Sciences, said that in 2024, one of the most outstanding achievements is the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR, a historic mission.



"In terms of system design, the legislation makes Hong Kong's accountability to the central government something that is no longer an abstract political principle, but internalized in the operation of 'one country, two systems' and the actual governance of Hong Kong," Fan said.



According to the expert, in the past two years, the HKSAR government effectively handled a series of thorny issues involving the sovereign interests of national security. At the same time, Hong Kong has also carried out wide-ranging patriotic education, with the social atmosphere clearly changing.

Lee's report in Beijing came after the annual Central Economic Work Conference in the capital, which stressed the need to implement more proactive and impactful macro policies, expand high-standard opening up and keep foreign trade and foreign investment stable.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies think tank, believed that the central government appreciates that in the past year or two, HKSAR was seeking opportunities in the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. But at the same time, it also requires Hong Kong to continue to step up efforts to open up space for international activities.

At such a critical point in time, Xi spoke highly of the HKSAR under Lee, which actually shows that the central government has consistently attached importance to the significant status and positive role of Hong Kong, and has unswervingly supported the region, and has always been a strong backing for Hong Kong's development, Fan said.



Further integration expected



Lee's itinerary, which runs from December 11 to 14, also includes meetings with members of various central government ministries, Hong Kong-based media said.

Before Lee's briefing to President Xi, Lee met with Beijing-based business people from Hong Kong as well as representatives from top universities in China's capital, calling for better interaction and integration between the mainland and Hong Kong.



During a lunch meeting on Thursday with 15 Hong Kong business representatives in Beijing, Lee praised the Hong Kong business community's efforts to promote the complementarity and mutual benefit of resources between Beijing and Hong Kong, and expected further strengthening of cooperation and exchanges, according to Lee's Facebook post.



Lee also encouraged young Hong Kong people in Beijing to embrace the unlimited opportunities for personal growth and asked Hong Kong business communities to help more Beijing companies list in Hong Kong and invest overseas using Hong Kong as a stepping stone, according to South China Morning Post.



After the lunch meeting, the chief executive held discussions with leaders from top-tier universities including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Renmin University, Beijing Normal University, Beihang University and Beijing Institute of Technology.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Lee expressed gratitude for the institutions' continued support for Hong Kong, and hoped to foster cooperation between mainland and Hong Kong universities. He called for a joint effort to build a "talent highland," complementing each other's advantages.

According to Lau, reform and innovation are the two principles that Hong Kong should follow in its future governance and development, which makes its cooperation and integration with the mainland particularly important.

As an international financial hub, Hong Kong has advantages in terms of outbound business investment and internationalization, while the mainland has advantages in its number of talents, unified large market and policy efficiency, Fan noted, emphasizing the complementary advantages of the two places.

"Under the framework of 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong can integrate the advantages of governance capacity from both sides, which is more important in the long run than simply talking about short-term growth," Fan added.



"The Greater Bay Area is a crucial growth pole in the Chinese path to modernization. The mainland and Hong Kong have made great explorations not only in terms of trade and finance, and social connectivity, but also in terms of policy and institutional connectivity," Fan said, "The purpose is to drive innovation in science and technology, business and finance, and create new growth points with the Greater Bay Area as a whole."



The central government has set high expectations for Hong Kong in that regard, Fan said, noting that at a time when the dividends of globalization and the vitality of global innovation are declining, governance capacity is particularly important.

HKSAR Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, said at a business forum on Wednesday that the number of foreign and Chinese mainland firms as well as start-ups in Hong Kong has reached new highs in 2024, and the HKSAR will further help mainland businesses "go global" and attract foreign investment.

Ahead of Lee's departure on December 9, he met with Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Hong Kong. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening economic and trade exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong, and facilitating the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

SOURCE Global Times

