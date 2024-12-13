U.S. Accusations Against Azerbaijan Fall Flat As Democrats Play Their Final Gambit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
by Ulvi Narimanli
Since the US Democrats took power in 2021, relations between
Azerbaijan and Washington have fluctuated between tense and
hostile. Despite the Biden administration's promises of peace and
stability in the region, there has been little to no tangible
progress. Any steps forward have been quickly undermined by biased
and pro-Armenian statements, demonstrating a lack of commitment to
genuine diplomatic efforts.
Now this time Biden's final gambit against Azerbaijan includes
accusing her of internal affairs. The recent statement by U.S.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, accusing Azerbaijan of a "crackdown on media and civil
society," underscores the United States' familiar pattern of
selective morality in international affairs. This biased and
confrontational tone, calling for the release of individuals like
Rufat Safarov and Sevinj Vagifgizi, diverts attention from
America's own glaring domestic human rights issues while serving to
undermine Azerbaijan's sovereignty.
America's domestic record is replete with examples that
challenge its credibility as a global human rights advocate.
Systemic racism, police brutality, mass incarceration, and economic
inequality persist as unresolved issues within the U.S.
Additionally, President Joe Biden's recent pardon of his son,
Hunter Biden, raises concerns about judicial impartiality and abuse
of power. When the U.S. cannot address its own systemic failures,
what moral authority does it have to lecture other nations,
especially on politically charged matters?
Furthermore, the recognition by President-elect Donald Trump of
January 6 Capitol rioters as "political prisoners" exposes the
deeply partisan and flawed nature of America's judicial system.
This bipartisan acknowledgment of political arrests in the U.S.
makes Blinken's accusations against Azerbaijan not only
hypocritical but also strategically dubious.
Azerbaijan remains hopeful that the new Trump administration
will adopt a more balanced and pragmatic approach, fostering
stronger ties between Washington and Baku. Trump's foreign policy
in his previous term emphasized transactional diplomacy, which
allowed for a more direct focus on shared interests. Azerbaijan
views this as an opportunity to counteract the Biden
administration's biased stance and instead build partnerships based
on mutual respect and constructive dialogue.
This optimism stems from Azerbaijan's strategic importance in
energy security, its role as a regional stabilizer, and its efforts
toward economic diversification. A Trump administration
prioritizing these shared goals could help balance relations and
avoid the pitfalls of favoritism toward Armenia that have
characterized Biden's approach.
The current administration's increased focus on Armenia, coupled
with its unfounded criticisms of Azerbaijan, highlights a broader
strategy of appeasement. This pro-Armenian bias ignores Armenia's
destabilizing actions in the South Caucasus and fails to
acknowledge its historical provocations, including the illegal
occupation of Garabagh. Blinken's remarks, therefore, appear as
part of a calculated campaign to pressure Azerbaijan while
bolstering Armenia's position. This not only undermines regional
peace efforts but also contradicts America's stated goals of
fostering stability and cooperation in the region.
If the U.S. intends to play a meaningful role in the South
Caucasus, it must first demonstrate consistency in its policies.
Respecting Azerbaijan's sovereignty and addressing shared strategic
goals, rather than issuing one-sided accusations, would pave the
way for a more effective and credible American role in the
region.
The Biden administration's time is running out, and its approach
risks alienating important regional players like Azerbaijan. The
administration faces a moral dilemma while judging Azerbaijan and
ignoring home. A new Trump presidency offers a chance to reset
relations, focusing on constructive engagement and mutual
interests, rather than continuing a policy of bias and
division.
