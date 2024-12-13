Calls Grow For KP Government To Prioritize Practical Solutions Over Media Statements For Stranded Kurram Residents

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Former and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sajid Turi has called on the to move beyond statements and take immediate practical measures to address the dire situation in Parachinar, where millions have been stranded for over two months. He emphasized the urgent need to restore the of essential commodities, including food, fuel, and medicines.

Speaking to the media, Sajid Turi criticized the provincial government for merely issuing statements about aid deliveries without ensuring relief on the ground. "For 65 days, Upper Kurram has been cut off from the rest of the country due to road closures. Food supplies, fuel, and medicines have run out, leading to patient deaths and forcing people into starvation," he said.



Shops are empty, and markets remain closed due to the unavailability of essential goods.

The absence of petroleum products has left roads deserted. Schools are nearly non-functional, with minimal attendance.

Crisis Deepens in Upper Kurram

Also Read: Polio Cases in Pakistan Rise to 63 in 2024, Confirms NIH

Sajid Turi urged the President, Prime Minister, Army Chief, Corps Commander Peshawar, provincial government, and other relevant authorities to act swiftly. He warned of an impending humanitarian disaster if immediate steps are not taken to provide food and medical supplies to the region.

Turi also demanded the government secure transport routes and resume flights from Benazir Airport to Parachinar without delay to alleviate the suffering of the people. "The focus must be on opening and safeguarding travel routes immediately to prevent a large-scale human tragedy in Kurram District," he stressed.