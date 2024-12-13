Royal Court Chief Checks On White Beds Society's Injured
12/13/2024 2:01:48 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- On the orders of his majesty
King Abdullah II, Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi looked over the condition of the injured
who were in hospital beds at Al-Bashir and Jameel Al-Tutunji hospitals after the fire at the White Beds Society-affiliated guest house for the elderly in the Juweideh neighborhood of the capital Amman.
Al-Issawi expressed His Majesty the King's hope for a quick recovery to the wounded.
The medical professionals monitoring the injured informed Al-Issawi of their current state of health.
Al-Issawi also examined the accident scene and went to the guest house. Al-Issawi affirmed that the White Beds Society's guest house will undergo thorough repair and restoration right away in accordance with the royal orders.
