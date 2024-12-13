Interior Minister Lights Christmas Tree In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Interior Minister, Mazen Al-Faraya, lit a Christmas tree in the courtyard of St. Michael's Latin Church in Samakieh, which is located north of the Karak Governorate.Karak Governor Qablan Al-Sharif, MP Haitham Al-Ziyadin, Mujib District Director Adnan Al-Adayleh, Qasr District Governor Ismat Al-Qaraleh, Assistant Governor Nayef Abu Wandi, Karak Greater Municipality Mayor Mohammad Al-Maaytah, Shihan Municipality Mayor Munir Al-Majali, Karak Education Director Samer Al-Majali, and several priests and nuns were present at the tree lighting ceremony."We in Jordan live with more reassurance and brotherhood between religions, goodness and peace," Al-Faraya said, adding that the lighting of the Christmas tree in celebration of the birth of Christ is a message to the entire world for more love and harmony among everyone. He said that the joint celebrations between the heavenly religions express the cohesion and brotherhood between the Jordanian family that carries love and loyalty to the leader and the homeland."We come together tonight in this town with a religious, cultural, and social heritage rooted in history," Father Khaled Hani Qammouh said. "What unites us today is not just a happy celebration or passing rituals, but something deeper, as the regions of the Kingdom live in a state of harmony and brotherhood between religions, which is a characteristic of Jordanian society."