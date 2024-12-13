Procurement Of Defense Goods By Border Guards - Clarification

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine released a clarification on being delegated authority to procure defense goods worth UAH 23 billion, aiming to dispel a number of myths in this regard.

"Before this case turns in the public opinion domain into allegations of "treason", "money laundering", "highest price tag", "unscrupulous suppliers" and the like, before the enemy starts exploiting this narrative in information warfare, we must clarify the issue.

Once again we emphasize: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is an integral part of Ukraine's Defense Forces, operating within the framework of current legislation and exclusively in the interests of the state and Ukrainian defenders,” the agency emphasized.

Border guards cited most common myths around the issue of defense procurement and immediately reacted to each of them.

Myth : border guards are not entitled to proceed with defense procurement transactions so the deal involving border guards is an ad-hoc scam and a threat to the nation's defense capability.

Reality : The State Border Guard Service is an element of Ukraine's Defense Forces. It has a certificate of a second-level manager of funds aimed for the purchase of weapons and military equipment. It has its own procurement experience and enjoys trust among arms suppliers. It pays significant attention to the supply of ammunition, which is extremely important for Ukrainian soldiers n the front lines.“For the State Border Service of Ukraine, it is the norm laid down by law to procure weapons. We have long been doing this, with high quality and in a timely manner,” the press service emphasized.

Myth : Everything is done bypassing the Ministry of Defense and at a cost too high.

Reality : no, this is not about bypassing the MoD, while price offers are the lowest.

Border guards constantly procure goods to cover the needs of their units, since the agency receives no supplies from other directions, and is also ready to join in providing the Defense Forces with ammunition in the event a corresponding decision is made by the MoD and government. And this is what happens, too.

In the matter of defense procurement, the SBGSU has gained great trust among various structures both in Ukraine and abroad.

Given the fact that the border guard service has achieved respect and established itself as a reliable counterpart for foreign partners, it regularly receives various proposals for cooperation in arms and equipment supply.

In accordance with the established procedure, the proposals received are forwarded to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the General Staff for detailed study and decision-making.

As noted in the State Border Guard Service, in November, the MoD submitted one of the proposals to the government to delegate to border guards the powers to procure defense goods worth UAH 23 billion.

The State Border Guard Service noted that the price of ammunition is one of the lowest on the market. Pricing and terms of supply are under constant control of the relevant regulatory agencies in Ukraine.

The SBGSU

concluded that procurement is done strictly in accordance with all regulations, in compliance with all requirements. The deals turn out to be cheaper and with higher quality than those executed by other actors.

Myth : Border guards have no experience in utilizing funds at such volumes.

Reality : This is not the case.“The relevant contracts concluded for covering the needs of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as well as two of this year's decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers on delegating authority for relevant purchases for the needs of the Defense Forces in the amount of UAH 5.8 billion and UAH 31.1 billion testify to prove this point.”

Before making a decision on procurement, representatives from the State Border Guard Service shall conduct an inspection, which involves representatives from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Each batch of delivered goods is inspected on the territory of Ukraine.

That is, all funds for the supplies have been utilized. And then these artillery rounds are delivered to engage the enemy.

Myth : Someone wants to siphon the money to some rogue foreign intermediary.

Reality : the intermediary that put forward the offers is NATO-certified, with years of experience on the market. It has been cooperating with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for three years already, proving itself as reliable supplier. There are no outstanding contracts with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or delays in delivery. There are no debts on any supplies of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

In addition, the rules for arms and military equipment export in the EU countries imply an annual audit, which is one of the main conditions for extending a previously issued license to this end.

The State Border Guard Service emphasizes that it works only with verified organizations, without allowing any violations.

Myth : The intermediary has no export license.

Reality : Each contract for the transfer of arms and military equipment provides for obtaining an export license from the relevant state bodies in the exporting states.

Each export license is handed to the Export Control Service of Ukraine, which reports annually to the International Control Body.

One of the conditions for obtaining an export license is a signed contract and an end-user certificate. These are typical conditions for all market actors.

Myth : Border guards don't even have the appropriate weapons to be experts in the types of ammunition

Reality : Statements claiming that no such weapons are available to border guards are false.

Currently, border guard units are equipped with mortars of all calibers, barrel artillery of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, and other modern firepower means.

They were accepted for service with the border guard units, including as part of purchases under contracts concluded by the State Border Guard Service, to cover the agency's needs.

As reported, a government initiative was adopted to delegate the Administration of the State Border Guard Service the authority to implement a separate budget program in the amount of UAH 23 billion. This is about procuring defense goods for the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces. In the future, these goods shall be delivered to the Armed Forces. The relevant order by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is dated November 29, 2024.