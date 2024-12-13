Polio Cases In Pakistan Rise To 63 In 2024, Confirms NIH
12/13/2024 9:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
The National Institute of Health's (NIH) Regional Reference Laboratory has confirmed four new polio cases in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases this year to 63.
According to the laboratory, the latest cases were reported from Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), and Tank. DI Khan has now recorded its ninth case, Jacobabad its third, Sukkur its first, and Tank its third polio case of the year.
Regional Breakdown of Polio Cases in 2024
Balochistan : 26 cases Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : 18 cases Sindh : 17 cases Punjab : 1 case Islamabad : 1 case
These developments underscore the continued challenge of eradicating polio in the country despite ongoing vaccination efforts. Public health officials are urging communities to cooperate with immunization campaigns to curb the spread of the virus.
