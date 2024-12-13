EU Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge Operation In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union launched a new "Humanitarian Air Bridge" operation on Friday, to meet the needs of the most affected Syrians, aiming to deliver emergency healthcare and other essential supplies. It also announced an increase in humanitarian funding directed to Syria.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, "The collapse of the Assad provides new hope for the Syrian people.

However, this moment of change also carries risks and brings difficulties. With the volatile situation on the ground, our assistance to the people of Syria is more crucial than ever. For this reason, we have increased our humanitarian funding for this year to over euros 160 million. We are also about to launch a humanitarian air bridge carrying vital supplies. I will also address the issue of humanitarian aid in my meeting with President Erdogan on Tuesday. We stand with the people of Syria."

The EU-funded aid flights will carry a total of 50 tons of medical supplies from the EU's stockpiles in Dubai, to be transported to Adana, Turkiye, for distribution across the border in the coming days.

Additionally, 46 tons of essential supplies from another EU stockpile in Denmark will be transported to Adana to be distributed by UNICEF and the World Health Organization inside Syria.

The European Commission has allocated an additional euros four million to address the most urgent humanitarian needs, bringing the total humanitarian support to euros 163 million in 2024.

This new funding aims to increase the volume of humanitarian aid directed through EU partners already operating in Syria to ensure the rapid delivery of vital assistance.

This aid includes the provision of emergency medical kits, support for critical gaps in healthcare facilities, emergency shelter kits, and support for sanitation services. The funding also covers the distribution of food rations for 61,500 people in northern Syria.

Over the past 13 years, the EU and its member states have mobilized more than euros 33.3 billion in humanitarian, developmental, economic, and stability aid to support Syrians both inside the country and across the region.

Fourteen years of war have caused immense suffering for the Syrian people, who have faced many challenges, with around 16.7 million people in urgent need of assistance. The escalating tensions in Lebanon have worsened the situation, forcing more than 560,000 people to cross into Syria to escape the conflict.

Civilians have been severely affected by recent political developments, including displacement, deaths, and injuries.

The EU stated that despite the numerous challenges, it will continue to provide humanitarian aid "in a neutral manner" to those in need throughout Syria. (end)

arn













MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108990343