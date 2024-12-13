KELLY VAUGHAN SELECTED FOR IAOTP's LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kelly Vaughan, Businesswoman, Entrepreneur, and Business Innovator of JAG Products Inc. , was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Kelly Vaughan was just honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville.Kelly Vaughn is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for her extensive professional experience spanning over 20 years across various industries. She is being honored for her visionary leadership in the business world and her commitment to giving back to her community through entrepreneurial ventures. Kelly is the visionary behind JAG Products, Inc. and JAG Organic Supply, LLC. She has demonstrated exceptional achievements as a Project Manager, Sales Manager, Business Innovator, and successful entrepreneur.Kelly's impressive repertoire of prior corporate roles that inspired her to pursue her own successful business-owner path, have included Sales Marketing Coordinator, Industrial Solutions and Tapes Specialist, and Senior WEB Processing Sales Specialist for 3 M.JAG Products, Inc. has gained recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative approach to creating insulators for electric fencing designed explicitly for the agricultural markets. Kelly successfully obtained a US Patent for the INVERSE(tm) Insulator, an innovative electric fence insulator designed to be mounted on the front or back of a T-post. JAG Products is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and staying at the forefront of technology. The company has successfully pioneered the creation of innovative products like the GLOW in the dark insulators. These insulators can absorb light and emit a glow in the dark, making it easier to see the perimeter of fence lines.Before embarking on her career path, Kelly earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the College of St. Catherine.Throughout her illustrious career Kelly has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. Kelly was awarded IAOTP's Top Business Innovator of the Year in 2021. In 2020, she was honored with the Empowered Woman of the Year award. In 2019, she received recognition for her accomplishments, including being featured on the renowned Reuter's Building in Times Square and being honored as the Top Business Professional and Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Awards at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville.Looking back, Kelly attributes her success to her perseverance, mentors she has had along the way, and staying passionate in all her business endeavors. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. For the future, she hopes to continue to help make a difference and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to trust and believe in their own unique abilities.For more information on Kelly, please visit:Watch her video:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

