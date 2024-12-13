Qatar's PM Discusses With UAE FM Situation In Gaza, Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Mohammad bin Abdulrahman discussed on Friday with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed the latest developments in Syria and Gaza, in addition to the other occupied Palestinian territories.

The Qatari of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this came during a phone call received by Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, during which they also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

The statement added that the two sides also reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them. (end)

