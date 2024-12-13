Kuwait Amb. In Cairo: Regional Situation Entails Single Arab Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem said on Friday that the ongoing regional happenings necessitate a united Arab stance, hoping that the "Arab map would remain unchanged in the future".

The ambassador made the statement during a symposium organized by the Egyptian Press Syndicate's committee on Arab and foreign affairs late Thursday.

Al-Ghanem added that the State of Kuwait regards the Palestinian cause a "central one", reiterating Kuwait's unwavering and untiring support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

He underlined his country's continued condemnation of brutalities and atrocities committed by Israeli occupying forces in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, particularly premeditated killing, arrests, blocking humanitarian aid, brutal assaults on civilians, hospitals and properties, forced displacement and nonstop attacks on Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.

On Syria, the Kuwaiti ambassador said: "We respect the choices of the Syrian people and stress Syria's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty and the protection of Syrian civilians from any infighting."

He also condemned Israeli occupation attacks on Syrian territories, calling on this entity to pull out of Syrian territories immediately.

On Kuwaiti-Egyptian relations, the ambassador commended them as being "exemplary" in view of Arab and international relations, citing historical fraternal bonds between both nations. (end)

