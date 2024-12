Two Drug Peddlers Detained Under NDPS Act In J&K's Kathua

Gurnam Singh alias Katta of Chak Drab Khan and Asha Bibi of Khanpur-Marheen were habitual drug peddlers and their detention warrants under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner to prevent their illegal activities, a police spokesperson said.

While Singh was named in four FIRs registered under the NDPS Act at Kathua police station since 2021, Bibi was wanted in connection with two FIRs lodged at Rajbagh police station since 2023.

Both have been lodged in the central jail at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, the spokesperson said.

