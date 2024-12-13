Dinwiddie Agrees To Richard Bland College's Independence Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The RBC Academic Innovation Center

Dinwiddie County, Va. approves of and advocates for RBC's quest for independent governance.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors approved a of support for Richard Bland College to be granted independent governance by the Virginia General Assembly. This support aligns with the Virginia Secretary of Education's recommendation and further validates the College's quest for a dedicated governing board to help guide continued innovation. The Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors is committed to advocating for this legislative change in partnership with state legislators, community stakeholders and regional partners.“As County Administrator of Dinwiddie County, I proudly join the Board of Supervisors in proclaiming our steadfast support for Richard Bland College and its pursuit of independent governance,” said W. Kevin Massengill, County Administrator of Dinwiddie County.“Richard Bland College is more than an institution of higher learning-it is a gateway of opportunity for our region, empowering generations with the tools to succeed and strengthening the fabric of our community.“Together, we affirm our commitment to stand alongside Richard Bland College in this vital journey toward autonomy, ensuring its legacy of excellence endures for years to come.”The General Assembly will deliberate the bill for the College's independence in its January session. During the 2023 session, a similar bill concerning RBC's independent governance, passed the Senate unanimously, but it unfortunately did not make it to the Governor.Click here to read the resolution in full.

