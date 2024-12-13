STI Clinical Launches Advanced V4.4 Software For STISIM Drive®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering Therapists with Enhanced Features and Advanced Analysis Tool

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- STI Clinical, a leader in driving simulation with their STISIM Drive® product, is proud to announce the release of its latest software, V4.4, designed to elevate clinical assessment and rehabilitation capabilities. Trusted by over 700 institutions worldwide, STISIM Drive® delivers cutting-edge tools to enhance patient assessment and rehabilitation.Building on four decades of driving simulation research, this update expands the software's adaptability and functionality, offering therapists powerful tools to improve patient outcomes. Whether assessing cognitive abilities, motor skills, or situational awareness, V4.4 provides a comprehensive and immersive platform that meets the diverse needs of modern OT professionals.New Key Features and Benefits of V4.4· Spanish Task Instructions for Multilingual Support: Therapists can now opt to deliver task instructions in Spanish, improving accessibility for non-English-speaking patients. This flexibility reflects STISIM Drive's dedication to creating inclusive clinical tools.· Advanced Data Analysis Capabilities: The new Excel export feature enables therapists' longitudinal performance tracking and detailed insights, making patient progress more measurable and actionable.· Enhanced User Experience: Critical updates and bug fixes ensure a smooth, reliable experience for therapists and patients alike.· Internationalization: Supports US, Canada and standard international signage.Designed for Clinical ExcellenceV4.4 continues to uphold STISIM Drive's reputation as a trusted partner in rehabilitation and assessment. By addressing evolving user needs and introducing highly requested features, this update reinforces the company's mission to empower therapists with innovative, effective tools."STISIM Drive V4.4 represents a new standard for driving simulation in clinical environments," said Sanjeev Weerasuriya, CEO. "From expanded internationalization to advanced data analysis, this release is designed to make a meaningful impact on patient care and outcomes."Supporting a Broader VisionV4.4 underscores STI Clinical's commitment to advancing technology in driving simulation. With its forward-thinking software design, V4.4 provides therapists with great flexibility to tailor their approaches and achieve their goals effectively.STISIM Drive V4.4 is available now, delivering a host of benefits and features that set a new benchmark in driving simulation technology.About STI ClinicalSTI Clinical delivers advanced solutions with assessment tools that enhance individual evaluation, rehabilitation, and training. Our technologies help elevate functional skills, safety, and performance for occupational therapy patients.

