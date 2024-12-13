(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , a leading entity in the cannabis and agricultural sectors, is focused on solidifying its position in the growing cannabis market. According to a recent article, the global cannabis market, which reached an estimated $27.7 billion in 2022, is forecast to total $82.3 billion in 2027. MedCana is working on becoming the world's premier resource for cannabis products and playing a key role in that growing space. The company is currently involved in building technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world.

The article noted that recognition of cannabis's therapeutic properties and its potential to treat various medical conditions along with changing attitudes toward cannabis use and increasing consumer acceptance are key drivers for growth. In addition, increased investments in cannabis-based medications from pharmaceutical companies are contributing to market expansion.

“These factors all point to a promising cannabis sector moving forward, with MedCana committed to doing the work necessary to become a leader in the space,” the article states, noting that the company is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. MedCana has five divisions focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, as well a software division focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology division has added to its portfolio of holdings.

To view the full article, visit



About Software Effective Solutions

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is powered by

IBN