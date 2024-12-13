FM, Bahraini Counterpart Talk Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, spoke with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani over the phone, on Thursday, on the situation in Syria.A comprehensive process led by Syrians is necessary to reconstruct state institutions in a way that satisfies the ambitions of the Syrian people and protects all of their rights, the two ministers emphasized while reaffirming the two kingdoms' support for the Syrian people.In addition to denouncing Israel's occupation of Syrian territory as an escalation that needs to stop right once and a violation of international law, they emphasized the need of preserving Syria's unity and sovereignty as well as its security and stability.Additionally, the two ministers confirmed the power of fraternal relations between the two kingdoms and ways to enhance them.