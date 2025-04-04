Hidden Valley® Ranch Unveils Seven Bold New Flavors

Hidden Valley® Ranch's product innovations and reimagined packaging hitting shelves now.

The brand's product innovations and reimagined packaging hit shelves now

OAKLAND, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley® Ranch, the brand known for delicious, versatile condiments and seasonings, is taking its flavor game to the next level. Today, Hidden Valley Ranch announced the launch of seven new crave-worthy flavors that help elevate every meal or snack.

From the tangy fusion of blue cheese and ranch to the fiery zest of cajun blackened ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch is delivering bold, unforgettable flavors including:



Blue Cheese Ranch – the ultimate condiment for wing dipping

Kickin' Cajun Blackened Ranch – ranch with a Cajun kick

Cilantro Lime Ranch – perfect for drizzling on nachos and tacos

Cracked Pepper Ranch – creamy, peppery ranch is perfect for salads or grain bowls

Sweet BBQ Ranch – a sweet and smoky ranch perfect for fried chicken and other BBQ favorites

Garlic Ranch Seasoning – a bold garlic twist to level up the flavor for any protein, potato or vegetable Creamy Jalapeno Ranch Seasoning – add a jalapeno kick with this seasoning made with jalapeno, herbs and spices

"As the creators of ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch is uniquely positioned to continue to take ranch to the next level," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Our newest flavor creations are all about pushing the boundaries and delivering that irresistible, crave-worthy ranch flavor people love, but with a unique twist."

In addition, Hidden Valley Ranch is introducing a revolution in ranch packaging. The new, redesigned Easy Squeeze bottle offers consumers a mess-free, easy-to-use experience. The new bottle design features:



Improved Flow Control Cap : No mess, no drips-just clean, controlled pours every time.

Inverted Easy-Squeeze Bottle : Enjoy every drop while reducing ranch waste in this easier-to-hold-and-control design.

All Hidden Valley Ranch products will be available for purchase nationwide. Kickin' Cajun Blackened Ranch will be available exclusively at Kroger. Blue Cheese Ranch, Sweet BBQ Ranch and Cracked Pepper Ranch will be available exclusively at Walmart.

To learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch, follow the brand @hidden or visit hiddenvalley.

ABOUT HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch (NYSE: CLX ) is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and America's favorite ranch.* Bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings & Packets come in a variety of flavors and forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love across all mealtime and snacking occasions. Hidden Valley Ranch products, including Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing & Dip Recipe Mix, Hidden Valley Restaurant-Style Ranch Dressing Recipe Mix, Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch Topping & Dressing and more, can be found in grocery retailers nationwide and online. Follow us! and @hiddenvalleyranch . Learn more at HiddenValley .

*Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 8/25/24.

CLX-B

Media Contact:

Andrea Blythe

[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden Valley Ranch

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED