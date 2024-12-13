FM Receives Phone Call From Austrian Counterpart
Date
12/13/2024 4:06:30 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, received a phone call from Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called, on Thursday, to discuss the situation in Syria.
Safadi emphasized the Kingdom's concern for Syria's safety, security, unity, coherence, sovereignty, and public safety, as well as its backing for an all-encompassing Political
process headed by Syrians that fulfills their ambitions and protects their rights.
The two ministers talked about the two friendly nations' bilateral ties and their shared desire to strengthen them through more extensive collaboration across the board.
MENAFN13122024000117011021ID1108989149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.