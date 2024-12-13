FM Receives Phone Call From Austrian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, received a phone call from Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg called, on Thursday, to discuss the situation in Syria.Safadi emphasized the Kingdom's concern for Syria's safety, security, unity, coherence, sovereignty, and public safety, as well as its backing for an all-encompassing process headed by Syrians that fulfills their ambitions and protects their rights.The two ministers talked about the two friendly nations' bilateral ties and their shared desire to strengthen them through more extensive collaboration across the board.