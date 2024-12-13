Blinken Details New $500M Defense Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest defense assistance package for Ukraine, announced by U.S. on Thursday, is estimated at $500 million.

The relevant statement by State Secretary Antony Blinken was released by the Department's press service on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million," Secretary Blinken said.

The package includes:

Counter-unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS) munitions;

Ammunition for HIMARS;

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

High-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS); and

Mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAP).

In addition, as part of this package, Ukraine will receive HMMWV multi-purpose wheeled vehicles; light tactical vehicles; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; TOW missiles; small arms ammunition; grenades and training equipment, as well as spare parts, ancillary equipment, service, training, and transportation.

As reported, on Thursday, White House adviser John Kirby said President Joe Biden had decided to allocate a new security and defense package to Ukraine, which would include additional air defense assets, artillery capabilities, and other types of weapons.

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images