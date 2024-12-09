(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Ukraine to lower its conscription age, suggesting that men as young as 18 should be drafted to help improve Ukraine’s military capabilities against Russia. Currently, Ukraine sets the minimum age for conscription at 25, but Western allies, including the US, have been advocating for a reduction to address the growing personnel shortages on the battlefield.



Blinken made these remarks during an interview with Reuters on Wednesday at headquarters in Brussels, following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers. He emphasized that Ukraine faces “hard decisions” regarding mobilization and stated that younger recruits are crucial to the effort.



Blinken explained that Ukraine needs to engage 18- to 25-year-olds in combat operations, as this age group is currently not being mobilized. He stressed that having enough manpower is essential, as even with sufficient funding and munitions, the military requires soldiers on the front lines. He also assured that NATO is committed to providing proper training and equipment to every soldier Ukraine mobilizes.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported Blinken’s stance, acknowledging the need for more personnel on the front lines, though he did not specify an age group.



Amid increasing desertion rates and a shortage of recruits, the Ukrainian military is struggling to maintain sufficient manpower. Reports indicate that over 60,000 soldiers have gone AWOL, exacerbating the situation. Ukrainian officials have suggested that the US should focus more on supplying Ukraine with promised weaponry rather than pushing for the conscription of younger soldiers.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western nations of treating Ukrainians as expendable soldiers in what he describes as a proxy war against Russia.

MENAFN09122024000045015687ID1108970790