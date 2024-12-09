Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir, Gulmarg Coldest At Minus 9.0 Deg C

Gulmarg, which received fresh snowfall on Sunday, was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir last night, officials said.

Pahalgam, which serves as base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius while Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir and Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast dry weather in Kashmir over the next 10 days with possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of the valley on December 12.

While Kashmir is undergoing a cold wave, the valley is bracing for the 40-day harshest winter period which will begin on December 21.

