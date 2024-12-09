(MENAFN) Most EU countries have agreed to reduce the level of protection for wolves, allowing for hunting and capture under certain regulations, marking a personal victory for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In 2022, von der Leyen’s pony, Dolly, was killed in a wolf attack, prompting her to push for changes to the existing wolf protection laws. European diplomats described her efforts as “strange,” “bizarre,” and “pushy,” according to Politico.



Currently, wolves are under "strictly protected" status, which prohibits their hunting unless they pose a significant threat to livestock or humans. The new rules, which will take effect in March, downgrade this protection to require only regulation aimed at safeguarding wolf populations.



The EU nations are bound by the Berne Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats, which includes a range of European and non-European countries. The decision to ease wolf protections was made during a meeting in Strasbourg.



The European Commission proposed this change in December 2023, citing the growing wolf population, which increased from 11,193 in 2012 to 20,300 by 2023. Wolves are now present in nearly every EU country, except for Ireland, Cyprus, and Malta. This rise in numbers has reportedly caused friction with local farming and hunting communities.



Critics of von der Leyen’s push have argued that her actions were rushed and disruptive, with some diplomats finding her approach "peculiar." However, the European Commission defended her efforts as appropriate, stating the need for a balanced approach between wildlife conservation and the protection of livelihoods.



Environmental groups, such as the European Environmental Bureau, have condemned the proposed changes, claiming they undermine the EU’s commitment to biodiversity. They argue that the real issue is the loss of traditional knowledge among human communities on how to coexist with wolves as their populations rebounded.

MENAFN09122024000045015687ID1108970306