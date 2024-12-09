British Vice-Chancellor: Baku Hosted One Of Best-Organized Events In COP History
Baku prepared for COP29 in a very short time. In comparison,
Australia has not yet been officially announced as the host of
COP31, but their diplomatic team has already begun preparations for
this event, Azernews reports, citing Dr. Stuart
Brocklehurst, Vice-Chancellor for Business Relations and Innovation
at the University of Exeter, as he said at the conference "Caspian
Energy Security and Beyond COP29" organized by the Caspian Policy
Center in London.
He added that Baku, on the other hand, had less than a year to
prepare. Organizing such an event in such a short time is a great
achievement.
Brocklehurst said that the event in Baku was attended by a wide
range of people, from political leaders to business leaders and
experts.
"Some of them would not normally visit the Caspian Sea region.
The participants came away with very positive impressions of the
hospitality of the Azerbaijani people and culture during the event.
Among the veteran COP participants, there were many who emphasized
that the event was better organized than any COP in recent years,"
he noted.
Stressing the importance of COP29 for the future, the scientist
added that this event played an important role in preparing the
ground for COP30, which will be held in Brazil next year.
“This COP was not only important in itself, but also provided a
solid basis for the climate change discussions next year,” he
noted.
