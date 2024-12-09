British Vice-Chancellor: Baku Hosted One Of Best-Organized Events In COP History

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku prepared for COP29 in a very short time. In comparison, Australia has not yet been officially announced as the host of COP31, but their team has already begun preparations for this event, Azernews reports, citing Dr. Stuart Brocklehurst, Vice-Chancellor for Business Relations and Innovation at the University of Exeter, as he said at the "Caspian Energy Security and Beyond COP29" organized by the Caspian Policy Center in London.

He added that Baku, on the other hand, had less than a year to prepare. Organizing such an event in such a short time is a great achievement.

Brocklehurst said that the event in Baku was attended by a wide range of people, from political leaders to business leaders and experts.

"Some of them would not normally visit the Caspian Sea region. The participants came away with very positive impressions of the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people and culture during the event. Among the veteran COP participants, there were many who emphasized that the event was better organized than any COP in recent years," he noted.

Stressing the importance of COP29 for the future, the scientist added that this event played an important role in preparing the ground for COP30, which will be held in Brazil next year.

“This COP was not only important in itself, but also provided a solid basis for the climate change discussions next year,” he noted.