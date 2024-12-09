17Th Global Film Festival Noida 2024 Poster Launched

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The much-anticipated poster for the 17th Global Festival Noida 2024 was unveiled at an exclusive press held at Marwah Studios. This festival, hailed as the largest of its kind organized by an educational institution, continues to be a symbol of cinematic excellence and a vibrant celebration of the global film industry.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, proudly launched the official poster, marking the beginning of the countdown to this prestigious event. Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Marwah stated,“We are proud to present the 17th Global Film Festival Noida, which has become a significant cultural landmark. This festival is a testament to our dedication to nurturing creativity and fostering global connections through the medium of cinema.”



The event was graced by faculty members of the host institution, the AAFT School of Cinema. Renowned filmmaker and mentor, Ashok Tyagi, also attended, adding his invaluable support and vision to the occasion.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida 2024 promises an exciting lineup of films, workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions, offering a unique platform for aspiring filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts alike.



The Global Film Festival Noida continues to highlight the legacy of innovation and artistic excellence fostered by Marwah Studios and AAFT University. This year's edition is set to raise the bar even higher, strengthening its position as a premier cultural event in the international film circuit.



