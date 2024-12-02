Oil Prices Steady As Dollar Strengthens And OPEC+ Meeting Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As December begins, oil prices remain stable, reflecting a complex interplay of geopolitical tensions and economic factors.



The international benchmark, crude, closed at $71.83 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $68.10 per barrel. These figures highlight the market's cautious stance amid ongoing global uncertainties.



The strengthening of the U.S. dollar has exerted downward pressure on oil prices . A robust dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially dampening demand.



This currency dynamic coincides with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of planned tariffs, which could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and further bolster the dollar.



Meanwhile, the OPEC+ coalition prepares for a crucial meeting to discuss production strategies. Originally scheduled for December 1, the meeting was postponed to December 5 due to scheduling conflicts with the Gulf Summit.







OPEC+, comprising both OPEC members and allied producers, currently enforces significant production cuts to balance supply and demand. However, rising oil output outside the group poses challenges to their strategy.



In parallel, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East add another layer of complexity. Despite a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, hostilities have resumed, raising concerns about potential disruptions in oil supply from this critical region.



Israel's military actions in Lebanon and Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes underscore the fragile nature of peace agreements in this volatile area. China's economic performance offers a glimmer of hope for oil demand.



The country's manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery in November, with the Caixin Manufacturing PMI rising to 51.5. As one of the world's largest oil consumers, China's economic health significantly influences global oil markets.

