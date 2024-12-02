Trutanklesstm Shipping GEN3: Redefining Electric Tankless Water Heating

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Faster, Smarter, and More Affordable – The U.S.-Made GEN3 Model Delivers Endless Hot Water, Exceptional Efficiency, and Adaptable Design for Every Home

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrutanklessTM (OTC: TKLS), the premier name in residential electric tankless water heaters, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated GEN3 model. Known for its innovation and engineering excellence, Trutankless is back with a cutting-edge solution that promises unmatched reliability, efficiency, and performance for every household.

The Trutankless GEN3, shipping now from a U.S.-based manufacturing partner, is built to meet the needs of today's homeowners, combining professional-grade durability with advanced technology for a superior user experience. With faster time-to-temperature – reaching the set point in just 15 seconds, twice as fast as previous models – the GEN3 delivers endless hot water with exceptional energy efficiency. Its sleek, compact, wall-mounted design saves up to 9 square feet of space compared to traditional tanks, making it ideal for modern homes.

"Our goal with the GEN3 is to redefine what homeowners can expect from a water heater," said Guy Newman, CEO of Trutankless. "We've taken everything our customers love about Trutankless and made it even better, more reliable, more efficient, and more adaptable to modern living, while keeping affordability in focus."

Trutankless GEN3 is packed with features that set it apart:



Unmatched Performance: Never run out of hot water again, even during high-demand situations like holiday gatherings or large households. The GEN3 ensures the last shower is as hot as the first thanks to a reactive control loop and flow meter for precise temperature regulation.

Energy Efficiency: Unlike traditional tank water heaters, GEN3 heats water only when needed, reducing energy consumption and utility bills by up to 20%.

Adaptability: The GEN3's versatile, one-size-fits-all design and four power settings make it suitable for any home, from cozy guest casitas to expansive luxury estates. For larger water demands, units can be run in parallel. This innovation gives wholesalers the functionality of four water heaters under a single SKU, saving valuable showroom shelf space and, just as critically, freeing up room in technicians' vehicles. Durability: Made with Incoloy 840, a corrosion-resistant premium alloy, and equipped with a stainless steel heat exchanger for maximum efficiency and longevity.

Every Trutankless GEN3 unit is engineered, tested, and built in the U.S. to meet the highest standards of quality. Backed by an industry-leading protection plan for sellers with a 5-year parts warranty and a 2-year full system warranty, GEN3 ensures long-term peace of mind for homeowners.

Trutankless has a legacy of innovation, previously recognized as the Best Home Technology Product by the National Association of Home Builders. With GEN3, the brand continues to lead the electric tankless water heater industry, setting new benchmarks in performance and sustainability.

The Trutankless GEN3 is available for purchase through authorized dealers and installers. For more information or to find a local installer, visit .

About TrutanklessTM

TrutanklessTM is a leading innovator in electric tankless water heating technology. Dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions, Trutankless continues to set the standard for performance and innovation in the residential water heating industry.





