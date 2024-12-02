Dry Air, Low Temps Fuel Respiratory Infections In Kashmir

Dr Murtaza Ahmad Ganaie, a general physician at DHSK said that chilly weather facilitates the spread of respiratory viruses such as rhinoviruses, influenza, and coronaviruses, which thrive in cold and dry conditions.

He added that young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are the most affected groups.

Dr Ganaie recommended influenza vaccines for high-risk populations, as they reduce the risk of severe flu and related complications. Pneumococcal vaccines are also advised for those prone to bacterial infections following viral illnesses.

Another doctor said the main reasons for the surge in infections during winter are low temperatures, dry air, close indoor gatherings, and weakened immunity. Viruses like rhinoviruses and influenza thrive in cold temperatures, as they remain stable and infectious for longer durations.“Winter air is often dry, which can dry out the nasal passages and compromise the mucus barrier that typically traps and flushes out pathogens,” he said.

During winter, people in Kashmir tend to spend more time indoors in close proximity to others, often in poorly ventilated spaces, facilitating the spread of respiratory infections. Traditional heating systems, such as kangris (portable heaters), create confined and warm spaces, which increases the likelihood of virus transmission, the doctor said.

Doctors also said that Vitamin D deficiency is prevalent in winter due to reduced sunlight exposure, which can weaken the immune system and make individuals more susceptible to infections. They said cold stress can further suppress the immune response, increasing vulnerability to viral infections.“The use of wood and coal for heating in many households leads to indoor air pollution, which irritates the respiratory tract and lowers its defence mechanisms. Winter allergens like dust and smoke also exacerbate respiratory issues, making the population more prone to infections,” they said.

To reduce the incidence of common colds and URTIs in Kashmir during winter, doctors advise vaccination, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, ensuring proper ventilation in homes to dilute airborne viruses, seeking early treatment for symptoms and maintaining a healthy diet.

