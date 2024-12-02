Exp Realty Launches Local Sponsor Partnership Program To Strengthen Global Agent Success

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiative pairs agents with in-country Local Sponsors to enhance market-specific expertise and support

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of its Local Sponsor Partnership Program. This innovative initiative is designed to enhance local expertise while fostering global growth for eXp Realty agents.

The program addresses the need for in-country support by pairing eXp agents with experienced Local Sponsors in their respective markets. These Local Sponsors provide hands-on guidance to ensure agents successfully implement eXp Realty's cutting-edge tools and thrive in their local real estate landscapes.

“Through the Local Sponsor Partnership Program, we're empowering our agents with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed in their local markets while growing globally,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings.“This program represents the essence of eXp Realty's commitment to agent success by providing a collaborative framework that drives innovation, growth and local expertise.”

For agents with an international sponsor, the Local Sponsor Partnership Program ensures they receive personalized, in-country support to navigate their markets effectively. The program also opens opportunities for experienced eXp agents to become Local Sponsors, enabling them to lead locally and earn level-one revenue share earnings from their sponsee's transactions.

“This is more than a program; it's a movement toward empowering agents with the tools and mentorship they need to lead locally and achieve unparalleled success globally,” Sanford added.

With this new initiative, eXp Realty agents can now benefit from a robust support system that strengthens local leadership and fosters collaboration across global markets.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future program availability, improvements in technology and related cost efficiencies. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in program availability, changes in technology offerings, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at