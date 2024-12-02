Ancient Chinese Sacrifice Silk To The Gods

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A group of scientists from the Chinese National Silk Museum and
the Sichuan Research Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
have confirmed the use of silk in sacrificial rituals by the Bronze
Age civilization in the Yangtze River Basin. The study was
published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports (SciRep),
Azernews reports.
At the Sanxingdui excavation site, archaeologists discovered
layers of ash and artifacts made of jade and bronze in eight
sacrificial pits dating back to the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1100
BC).
Among the artifacts, a unique bronze "mesh tableware" with jade
inclusions and traces of fabric was found, prompting researchers to
investigate whether silk was among the remains.
Experts extracted samples from mineralized remnants and ashes
found in the sacrificial pits. Tests confirmed the presence of silk
fibroin in the samples. Morphological analysis revealed that the
fibers had a smooth, triangular cross-section typical of silk
strands.
Proteomic analysis showed the presence of a heavy chain of
fibroin (protein P05790) in both archaeological and simulated soil
samples, confirming that the material was indeed silk.
Additionally, the scientists identified mulberry silk (Bombyx
mori) as the material used, supporting historical evidence that
sericulture (silk cultivation) included the cultivation of mulberry
trees to feed silkworms.
A detailed analysis revealed that the fabrics found in the
Sanxingdui pits contained silk, and the remnants of silk were
partially preserved due to mineralization processes facilitated by
copper ions released from bronze artifacts.
Silk traces were found wrapped around jade artifacts and
covering bronze mesh items, suggesting their use in ritual
contexts. Researchers believe that silk served as a "material
carrier" in religious ceremonies, facilitating communication
between Heaven and Earth. This aligns with historical records of
the use of silk in sacrificial clothing and rituals in ancient
China.
The discoveries at Sanxingdui also provide valuable insight into
the early methods of silk cultivation in the region, demonstrating
that silk was a key material in ancient Chinese religious and
cultural practices long before it became a global commodity.
This remarkable find sheds light on the complex religious
practices of early Chinese civilizations and underscores the
central role silk played in their rituals and daily life. The
ongoing excavations at Sanxingdui continue to reveal new aspects of
ancient Chinese culture, deepening our understanding of this
fascinating civilization.
