Ancient Chinese Sacrifice Silk To The Gods

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A group of scientists from the Chinese National Silk Museum and the Sichuan Research Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology have confirmed the use of silk in sacrificial rituals by the Bronze Age civilization in the Yangtze River Basin. The study was published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports (SciRep), Azernews reports.

At the Sanxingdui excavation site, archaeologists discovered layers of ash and artifacts made of jade and bronze in eight sacrificial pits dating back to the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1100 BC).

Among the artifacts, a unique bronze "mesh tableware" with jade inclusions and traces of fabric was found, prompting researchers to investigate whether silk was among the remains.

Experts extracted samples from mineralized remnants and ashes found in the sacrificial pits. Tests confirmed the presence of silk fibroin in the samples. Morphological analysis revealed that the fibers had a smooth, triangular cross-section typical of silk strands.

Proteomic analysis showed the presence of a heavy chain of fibroin (protein P05790) in both archaeological and simulated soil samples, confirming that the material was indeed silk.

Additionally, the scientists identified mulberry silk (Bombyx mori) as the material used, supporting historical evidence that sericulture (silk cultivation) included the cultivation of mulberry trees to feed silkworms.

A detailed analysis revealed that the fabrics found in the Sanxingdui pits contained silk, and the remnants of silk were partially preserved due to mineralization processes facilitated by copper ions released from bronze artifacts.

Silk traces were found wrapped around jade artifacts and covering bronze mesh items, suggesting their use in ritual contexts. Researchers believe that silk served as a "material carrier" in religious ceremonies, facilitating communication between Heaven and Earth. This aligns with historical records of the use of silk in sacrificial clothing and rituals in ancient China.

The discoveries at Sanxingdui also provide valuable insight into the early methods of silk cultivation in the region, demonstrating that silk was a key material in ancient Chinese religious and cultural practices long before it became a global commodity.

This remarkable find sheds light on the complex religious practices of early Chinese civilizations and underscores the central role silk played in their rituals and daily life. The ongoing excavations at Sanxingdui continue to reveal new aspects of ancient Chinese culture, deepening our understanding of this fascinating civilization.