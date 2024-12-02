Al-Sisi Receives High-Level Delegation From DR Congo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Monday with Kombo Mondongo Bula, special advisor to the President of the Congo, and Jacques Tshisekedi, internal security advisor to the President of the Republic of the Congo (DRC). The meeting also included Hassan Rashad, head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service.

Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy stated that discussions addressed the general situation across the African continent, focusing on enhancing peace and security. The Congolese delegation commended Egypt's efforts to promote stability in Africa and the Middle East, underscoring the growing cooperation between Egypt and the DRC.

During the meeting, the special advisor delivered a written message from DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, emphasizing his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Egypt across all sectors.

President Al-Sisi welcomed the deepening ties between the two nations and expressed Egypt's readiness to expand cooperation with the DRC to cover areas of mutual interest. He also encouraged the participation of more Egyptian companies in development efforts within the DRC.

The President reiterated Egypt's dedication to supporting African nations, particularly those in the Nile Basin, through enhanced collaboration and developmental initiatives. He asked the delegation to convey his greetings to President Tshisekedi and reaffirm Egypt's steadfast support for the DRC's endeavours to achieve development, security, and stability.



