UK Apparel Firms Invited To Bharat Tex 2025 To Explore India's Rich Textile Diversity

New Delhi, Dec 2 (KNN) The Apparel Export Council (AEPC) has urged British apparel firms to explore vast opportunities in India's textile by participating in the upcoming Bharat Tex 2025.

The event will be hosted at two premier venues: Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 14-17, 2025, and the India Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from February 12-15.

The mega textile show will feature the entire textile value chain, with a strong emphasis on sectors like Handicrafts, Apparel Machinery, Chemicals, and Dyes.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri emphasised the UK's significance in the global fashion landscape, noting its status as the world's sixth-largest apparel importer, with imports valued at USD 20.27 billion in 2023.

He highlighted the long-standing trade relationship between India and the UK, adding that India accounted for USD 1.2 billion in UK imports in 2023, holding a 6.14 per cent market share.

Recent figures reinforce this trajectory, with India's ready-made garment exports to the UK rising by 9.4 per cent from April to October 2024-25.

To amplify British engagement, AEPC conducted the Bharat Tex Roadshow in London from November 27 to 29, drawing attention to India's expertise in quality textiles and sustainable manufacturing practices.

UK brands like Marks & Spencer, Primark, Next, and Burberry are already key stakeholders in sourcing from India, alongside fast-fashion leaders such as Asos and Boohoo.

Sekhri underscored that Bharat Tex 2025 will spotlight India's innovations in eco-friendly materials, closed-loop manufacturing, and waste management, values that align with the UK's commitment to sustainability.

“India's advancements in these areas position it as a global leader in sustainable textile solutions,” Sekhri said, adding that such synergies present an unparalleled opportunity for UK firms to deepen partnerships and explore India's growing textile market.

With its expansive platform and focus on collaboration, Bharat Tex 2025 promises to be a pivotal event for fostering Indo-UK trade relations in textiles and fashion.

