SOUEAST Brand Officially Launched In Iraq, Marking A New Journey For Middle East Strategy

On November 23, 2024, local time, the SOUEAST held Brand Launch Event at the prestigious Rotana Hotel in Erbil, Iraq. Following the global renewal in September 2024, this event marked a significant step in SOUEAST's globalization strategy, signifying its entry into the Middle East . Guests from local industries, SOUEAST's executives, and leadership from the regional distributor, Harlem Group, gathered to witness this historic moment.

Launching in Iraq: Initiating the Middle East Strategy

The event, themed“EASE YOUR LIFE”, highlighting SOUEAST's new philosophy, global strategy, and localized plans. Mr. Ke, Vice President of SOUEAST Motor, emphasized that "SOUEAST symbolizes a unique style, 'EASE' represents an optimistic attitude, and 'EASE YOUR LIFE' aims to foster an EASE lifestyle with consumers."

Two Models to Meet Diverse Needs

Two new models were introduced to Iraq: the Smart Premium D-Class SUV S09 and the Urban Intelligent C-Class SUV S07.

S09, a flagship SUV, is crafted for urban elites, catering to daily commutes and family trips. With a luxurious exterior, ample space, and superior performance, it serves both family and business needs.

S07, available in 5 and 7-seat versions, appeals to young consumers seeking fashion and intelligent technology. It aims to create a comfortable and trendy travel experience.

Ongoing Expansion: Partnering with Harlem Group for Mutual Success

By collaborating with the well-experienced Harlem Group, SOUEAST adheres to the principle of mutual benefit. Mr. Ke noted,“SOUEAST aims to move forward in Iraqi market with Harlem Group through innovative technology, superior quality, and user-oriented services.”

Mr. Adel Al-Hammami, COO of Harlem Group, stated, "Our partnership is based on the recognition of SOUEAST's high-quality products, innovative design, and the strength of being one of China's top auto manufacturers. We plan to establish a series of high-standard showrooms and service centers in Erbil, Baghdad, Basra and other cities to cover the whole Iraq by the end of 2025."

SOUEAST has made remarkable progress in 2024 and established subsidiaries in 7 countries and regions. Following its brand renew launch in September, the Launch in Iraq signifies its first step in Middle East. Looking ahead, SOUEAST aims to enter over 80 markets worldwide within 5 years, constructing more than 2,000 outlets, and spreading the "EASE YOUR LIFE" philosophy globally.

