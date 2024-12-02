Gushcloud And Design Council Abu Dhabi Launch Fashion And Design Residency Program With Oscar De La Renta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gushcloud International, a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI, proudly announces the launch of the inaugural Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD) Fashion and Design Residency Program. Based in the United Arab Emirates, it is an initiative aimed at fostering design excellence and innovation in the fashion and design industry.For this partnership, Gushcloud collaborated with global luxury brand Oscar de la Renta and The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi. This exclusive program aims to bring together key figures from the Middle East, USA, and Singapore, as they train, mentor, and provide global opportunities to UAE-based fashion designers.Under the chairwomanship of Her Highness (H.H.) Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, this initiative seeks to foster innovation and design excellence within the UAE's fashion and industry, opening exclusive opportunities for talented female designers.DCAD is focused on promoting a dynamic design culture within the UAE, supporting creative collaboration, and advocating for sustainable and socially responsible design practices. The Council's governance includes Undersecretary Rana Kuzayli El Khoury, Vice Chairwoman Nadine Maalouf, and advisory committee members Rym Al Falasy, Asma Al Fahim, Meera Al Suwaidi, and Rima Al Mokarrab.About the Programme: Shaping the Next Generation of DesignersRooted in Abu Dhabi's rich cultural heritage, the DCAD Fashion and Design Residency – hosted at Abu Dhabi University (ADU) – is dedicated to empowering emerging women designers by offering them global exposure, promoting sustainable design practices, and facilitating collaborations between international and local talent. Through a structured curriculum, world-class mentorship, and cultural exchange opportunities, this residency aims to establish Abu Dhabi as a prominent hub for contemporary fashion and design.The programme's mission is to advance design excellence and innovation while preserving Abu Dhabi's unique cultural identity. By fostering a global dialogue in fashion and design, it equips women designers with the skills to address both local and international design challenges. Strategic partnerships with Abu Dhabi University and Gushcloud are central to the residency, providing participants access to cutting-edge industry insights, international exposure, and collaborative opportunities.Upon completing the residency, participants will present the collections they developed throughout the programme. Following the showcase, the top three students, based on their merit, will earn a three-month prestigious internship with Oscar de la Renta in New York, beginning in January 2026.The Residency Program will also host a trunk show in January, highlighting Oscar de la Renta alongside local fashion and artisan houses, highlighting the synergy of global and local craftsmanship. Additionally, a final exhibition will be held at Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, located in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island Culture District, in October 2025 to honor the graduates and celebrate their achievements.The Design Council Abu Dhabi Fashion and Design Residency is now open for application through its official website . The Council will select only 10-15 applicants for this prestigious opportunity, focusing on individuals with demonstrated talent and commitment to fashion and design excellence. Open exclusively to female UAE Nationals and Residents, eligibility requirements include a Bachelor's degree and a foundation in fashion and design. Selected participants will be announced in late December, with official programme activities beginning in January 2025.Supporting Abu Dhabi's Vision for Fashion and CreativityAlthea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Gushcloud, emphasised the global significance of the initiative:“Gushcloud is proud to support the DCAD Residency Program, which aims to elevate Abu Dhabi at the forefront of fashion and creativity. As a global creator and IP company, we are grateful for the network, expertise, and resources that our partners-Oscar de la Renta and DCAD - have extended to us. Together, we aspire to foster opportunities for emerging talents. We're confident that this residency will inspire the next generation of fashion designers, promote sustainable practices, and create a platform for cultural exchange.”Oscar de la Renta will be represented by its Creative Director, Laura Kim, who will also conduct a masterclass at the beginning of the course. In addition to her role at Oscar de la Renta, Kim is also the co-founder of MONSE, a New York-based luxury label established in 2015.“I'm excited to discover emerging talent from the UAE and deepen my understanding of the culture through this initiative. The DCAD Fashion and Design Residency Program is a great platform to share industry knowledge and spotlight Middle Eastern designers who deserve global recognition. We at Oscar de la Renta are grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to help shape the next generation of designers,” says Kim.Notably, the residency program will feature SeMun Ho as its Curriculum Director, who currently serves as an advisor to the Singapore Fashion Council, the official trade association for Singapore's fashion industry.The DCAD Fashion and Design Residency is committed to not only foster local talent but also to promote cross-cultural dialogue in fashion and design, contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi's creative economy while championing sustainable and socially responsible design practices.For more information, visit .**END OF RELEASE**###About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.The company has three units: Talent & Brand Agency, IPs & Studios Unit, and Commerce Unit. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.About Oscar de la RentaOscar de la Renta is one of the world's leading luxury good firms. The New York-based company was established in 1965, and encompasses a full line of women's accessories, bridal, childrenswear, fragrance and home goods, in addition to its internationally renowned women's ready-to-wear collection.For further information about Oscar de la Renta: .About Laura KimLaura Kim, born in Seoul, Korea, began developing her sewing skills as a child under her grandmother's guidance. She later moved to New York to study fashion design at Pratt Institute, where she excelled and secured an internship at Oscar de la Renta. Kim's impressive work and critical eye led to a permanent position upon graduation. As Design Director, she worked closely with Mr. de la Renta, overseeing collection development and managing the studio responsible for fabric design, ready-to-wear, knitwear, and accessories. In 2015, Laura and design partner Fernando Garcia left Oscar de la Renta to co-found Monse. They returned to the brand as Creative Directors, debuting their Fall 2017 collection in February 2017. Today, Laura Kim is widely recognized as a leading talent in the fashion industry, highly regarded for her design aesthetic and inimitable talent.About The Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD)The Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD) is committed to enhancing Abu Dhabi's creative economy by fostering cross-cultural dialogue in fashion and design. Under the chairwomanship of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, DCAD's mission is to cultivate a vibrant fashion and design culture in Abu Dhabi. We empower emerging designers and promote innovation by advocating for a dynamic design culture within the UAE. Our efforts support creative collaboration and encourage sustainable and socially responsible design practices. Through cultural exchanges and global dialogue, DCAD provides a platform for local talent to showcase their work, drive innovative solutions, and gain international exposure.About The Design Council Abu Dhabi Fashion and Design Residency ProgramDCAD Fashion and Design Residency Program's mission is to promote design excellence and innovation while preserving the cultural identity of Abu Dhabi. Rooted in Abu Dhabi's rich cultural heritage, the program empowers emerging women designers by offering global exposure, promoting sustainable fashion & design practices, and facilitating collaborations between international and local talent. Participants benefit from a structured curriculum, world-class mentorship, and opportunities for cultural exchange, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for contemporary fashion.About ADUAbu Dhabi University is the largest private university in the UAE. It is also the top university in the country and in the Middle East and North Africa region, providing graduates with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to become the leaders of tomorrow.In October 2024, the University made it to the Top 200 universities globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, after it climbed 60 spots to land at 191st position.It holds the number one position in the UAE for the teaching pillar according to the same ranking, aligning with the UAE Government's National Agenda to provide internationally accredited academic programs and impactful research.

