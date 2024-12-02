Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Limited And TERI Sign Mou For 'Centre Of Excellence For Advanced And Sustainable Agriculture Solutions'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) and The and Resources Institute (TERI) signed an Agreement for research today, to establish the“ CFCL-TERI Centre of Excellence for Advanced and Sustainable Solutions .” The Agreement was signed by Mr Abhay Baijal, Managing Director, CFCL and Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI.



MoU signing ceremony of CFCL and TERI





The joint initiative of CFCL and TERI aims to address the pressing challenges in the Indian agriculture sector, such as stagnating agricultural productivity, soil health degradation, poor nutrient use efficiency, reduced response (resistance) to chemicals and negative impact of excessive synthetic inputs on environment and human health, by developing innovative biogenic solutions, such as nano biotechnology based

alternative fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, bio-stimulants, and biological control agents and

biopesticides which would have no negative impact on environment and human health and provide improved benefit to cost ratio to farmers.





With the grant-in-aid from CFCL over a period of 5 years, TERI will carry out end-to-end research, and products will be jointly developed to provide biological solutions as a complement to chemical agri-inputs.





Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, emphasized the significance of this initiative , saying,“The ever-increasing population poses food-security challenges, and by 2050 the world needs to increase food production by 70 percent. Traditional chemicals alone cannot increase food production and protect crops from pathogens. The Indian Government under the PM PRANAAM scheme is continuously promoting alternative fertilisers and biogenic agri-inputs. TERI is one of the pioneers in this arena, and in collaboration with robust industry partners like CFCL, holds the potential to bring cutting-edge biological solutions to the market to address multiple issues related to food security, human health, and impact on environment and climate.”





Mr Abhay Baijal, Managing Director, CFCL, expressed optimism about the partnership , stating,“The success of Uttam Superrhiza and encouraging response of Uttam Pranaam Bio-Phosphorous led us to establish this joint Centre of Excellence (CoE) to promote sustainability through bio-based agricultural solutions in India. This initiative strengthens our long-term partnership with TERI to develop sustainable agriculture bio-solutions that benefit both agriculture and the environment. The Centre of Excellence aligns closely with the Government of India's BioE3 initiative which aims to promote bio-manufacturing industries. By leveraging TERI's research capabilities and CFCL's market expertise, it aims to create innovative, eco-friendly agricultural solutions that enhance soil and environmental health, address climate resilience, and support food security.”





The partnership between CFCL and TERI marks a significant milestone in the journey toward sustainable agriculture, with promising benefits for both the agricultural community and the environment.





About CFCL

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL), one of India's leading urea manufacturers, produces nearly 12 percent of the country's total urea. For over two decades, the company has significantly contributed to India's food security. Its three state-of-the-art nitrogenous fertiliser plants, located in Gadepan, Kota (Rajasthan), have a combined annual production capacity of around 3.4 million MT. These plants, commissioned in 1994, 1999, and 2019, leverage advanced technologies from Denmark, Italy, the USA, and Japan.





Catering to farmers across 14 states in India, CFCL is a key supplier in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. Through its flagship 'Uttam' brand, the company offers a one-stop solution for farming needs, providing urea, DAP, MOP, NPK fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, and specialty nutrients.





About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities, and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professional and state-of-the-art infrastructure.