Project Champion Celebrates Opening Day Of ALJ Rescheduling Hearing

Washington, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the most significant day in cannabis history in the last 50 years since its prohibition. The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Administrative Law Justice (ALJ) hearing on its proposal to move“marijuana” from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act to Schedule III is a monumental turning point in the fight for cannabis reform. The 43,000 submissions received during the public comment process-the most in DEA history-is a testament to what it means for patients across the nation.

“Today, we stand at the threshold of change," said Ricky Williams, co-founder of Project Champion and former Heisman winner, a bipartisan organization made up of former professional athletes focused on advancing tangible cannabis legislation to normalize and destigmatize cannabis.“The rescheduling hearing signifies hope for countless patients suffering from chronic conditions who have long been denied access to a vital form of medicine. This is not just about cannabis; this is about justice, health equity and the right to choose effective treatments.”

For more than 50 years, cannabis has been classified as a Schedule I drug, grouping it with substances such as heroin, LSD and methamphetamine-drugs considered to be at high risk for abuse and having no medical value.

Moving cannabis to Schedule III would place it alongside medications like Tylenol with codeine, anabolic steroids and testosterone, acknowledging its moderate to low potential for physical abuse. The potential reclassification of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III will bring significant tax relief and significantly enhance access to medical research for patients who rely on it for treatment.

“Cannabis is finally going to have its day in court. For years, I have worked tirelessly as an advocate for medical marijuana, and I look forward to a day when cannabis is no longer federally illegal and is accessible to all Americans. This rescheduling is a long overdue, necessary first step,” said Jim McMahon, co-founder of Project Champion and two-time Super Bowl Champion.

Historically, Schedule I status has hindered research into the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, limiting patient access and imposing burdensome regulations on producers and businesses alike. By moving cannabis down the schedule, we can pave the way for increased research, investment in the industry, and better healthcare outcomes for patients nationwide.

“With the DEA's reconsideration, we believe that today's discussions will set a precedent for the therapeutic potential of cannabis,” said Kyle Turley, co-founder of Project Champion, NFL great offensive tackle.“We have long advocated for recognition of cannabis as a safe and effective medicinal option. The time has come for meaningful change that acknowledges the realities of this plant and its benefits to humanity.”

In addition to broadening patient access, the reclassification could ease the obstacles posed by tax code 280E, which has disproportionately affected legal cannabis businesses. Alleviating these financial burdens would support a thriving industry that contributes positively to the economy.

“We urge the federal government to listen to the calls for change from patients, advocates and industry leaders alike. Let this hearing be the catalyst for the progress we have long sought,” added Gretchen Gailey, president of Project Champion.

