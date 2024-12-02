Cineverse Acquires Film Festival Favorites, Breathing In And Deus Irae, From XYZ Films

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Both Award Winning Films to Stream on SCREAMBOX

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ), a next-gen entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, have announced the of two films for its SCREAMBOX platform. Both acquired from XYZ Films , these films are Breathing In , 2024 Macabro: Mexico City International Horror Festival's Best Film winner, and the nightmare-inducing exorcism horror Deus Irae , an official selection of the 2024 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and Winner of the Sitges Film Festival Pitchbox.

Breathing In

is set in 1901, South Africa. A wounded general seeks refuge in the small home of a woman and her young daughter. Before long, he'll learn the real reason why they've invited him and how they've survived on their own for so long. Jaco Bouwer directs this beautifully shot and tense horror thriller that stars Michele Burgers, Sven Ruygrok and Jamie-Lee Money.

Deus Irae

follows disturbed Father Javier, who assists families that have witnessed miracles, while being part of a trio of excommunicated priests who hunt the possessed down with Bibles, fire and shotguns. Award-winning Pedro Cristiani directs this feverish descent to hell, with fully practical creature effects and starring Pablo Ragoni, Gastón Ricaud and Sabrina Macchi.

The deals were negotiated by Executive Director, Acquisitions, Brandon Hill on behalf of Cineverse with Pip Ngo on behalf of XYZ Films and filmmakers.

They join other recent acquisitions on SCREAMBOX such as #AMFAD, Creeping Death, Haunted Ulster Live, Cryptids and Devon.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

On a mission to uplift storytellers and entertain fans with the power of technology, Cineverse

(NASDAQ: CNVS ) distributes over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Engaging over 150 million unique monthly users, Cineverse delivers more than one billion minutes of curated content each month – connecting fans with stories that resonate.

With properties like the box office sensation , Terrifier 3, iconic horror destination, Bloody Disgusting, the Bob Ross Channel, women's entertainment channel Dove, and a leading podcast network, Cineverse is the first stop for audiences seeking authentic and experiential content. From a vibrant lineup of titles and fandom channels, to next-gen advertising offerings and streaming solutions, Cineverse is setting the stage for a new era of entertainment.

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Christmas, instant slasher hit Terrifier 2 as well as the BBC series Bedlam and Being Human. SCREAMBOX recently premiered the found footage feature Frogman and acquired the highly anticipated anthology Tales From the Void. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox .

