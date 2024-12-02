Business Leaders Unite In Long Beach For Elevate 2025 Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Economic Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chapter President, Sharifah Hardie

Join the Movement Toward Unity, Equity, and Generational Wealth on January 20, 2025

- Sharifah Hardie Long Beach Chapter PresidentLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s stirring“I've Been to the Mountaintop” speech continues to inspire generations with its call for economic justice, unity, and generational prosperity.As we enter 2025, the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce invites you to honor this legacy at Elevate 2025: A Celebration of Legacy & Leadership. This transformative event, held on January 20, 2025, coincides with Inauguration Day and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, amplifying the themes of leadership and progress.Set at the Grand Hotel in Long Beach, the event will empower attendees through insightful workshops, engaging panels, and inspiring keynote addresses, culminating in an elegant black-tie dinner honoring leaders who embody Dr. King's vision of equity and innovation.A Vision Rooted in Dr. King's LegacyDr. King's dream was never limited to hope-it was a roadmap for actionable change. His focus on unity, economic empowerment, and building generational wealth resonates deeply in today's world of rising costs and widening inequality. Elevate 2025 embodies this vision, offering attendees practical tools and resources to address economic challenges, bridge divides, and uplift communities.“This is more than just an event-it's a movement,” said Sharifah Hardie, President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Long Beach Chapter .“Dr. King's message urges us to teach a man to fish, not just for a day but for a lifetime. Elevate 2025 is our chance to create a sustainable future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”Event HighlightsMorning and Afternoon Sessions (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM):Free workshops, panels, and presentations from industry experts focused on entrepreneurship, wealth-building strategies, and creating actionable pathways to generational success.Black-Tie Dinner & Leadership Awards (6:00 PM):A ticketed dinner celebrating change-makers with the“I've Been to the Mountaintop” Leadership Awards.Why Now?In an era of economic uncertainty, unity and innovation are critical. This event serves as a platform for collaboration and growth, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and community leaders to forge lasting partnerships and impactful solutions.Sponsorship OpportunitiesBusinesses and organizations have the unique chance to align their brand with themes of unity, progress, and empowerment. Sponsors will enjoy national exposure and meaningful engagement with a diverse audience, fostering partnerships that drive real change.Be Part of the MovementRSVP:Sponsor Contact: Sharifah Hardie – 562-822-0965 | ...About the Southern California Black Chamber of CommerceAt the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC), we proudly support Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners across Southern California, from the desert to the sea. Our expansive reach ensures that no matter where you are, you can access the tools, resources, and networks you need to succeed.

