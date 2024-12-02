The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation Of ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) On Behalf Of Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of ICON Public Limited Company (“Icon” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLR ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 23, 2024, Icon released its third quarter 2024 results, missing consensus estimates“due to specific customer and division-level impacts” including“material headwinds from two large customers undergoing budget cuts and changes in their development model, lower than anticipated vaccine-related activity, and ongoing cautiousness from biotech customers resulting in award and study delays.”

On this news, Icon's stock price fell $59.03, or 21%, to close at $221.73 per share on October 24, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW .

If you purchased Icon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ... , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

...

