Wiggle Butt Academy Expands Expertise With Family Paws Parent Educator Certification

Wiggle Butt Academy, a leading Fear Free Certified dog training company based in Dallas, Texas, proudly announces two additions to the FPPE team.

- Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSATDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wiggle Butt Academy , a leading Fear Free Certified dog training company based in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce that Jenny Kraus and Alexis Middleton have recently achieved certification as Family Paws Parent Educators (FPPE). With the addition of their expertise, Wiggle Butt Academy now boasts three certified FPPEs, including Nicole Kohanski, making it one of the most trusted resources in North Texas for families navigating life with children and dogs.The Family Paws Parent Education programs are internationally recognized initiatives designed to promote safe and harmonious relationships between dogs and children. The two flagship programs, Dogs & Storks® and Dogs & ToddlersTM, offer practical, evidence-based strategies to help families prepare their dogs for a new baby's arrival and safely manage interactions as their child grows.These programs are essential for:Expectant Parents: Preparing homes with dogs for the arrival of a baby, reducing stress, and fostering positive connections.Parents of Toddlers: Addressing the unique challenges of managing dog-child interactions during a child's active early years.By completing the FPPE certification, Jenny Kraus and Alexis Middleton have demonstrated their commitment to the highest standards of dog training and family education. Wiggle Butt Academy's team is uniquely positioned to provide personalized guidance to families, helping them navigate the complexities of integrating pets and children safely and confidently.“We are thrilled to have Jenny and Alexis now offering Family Paws Parent Education services,” said Nicole Kohanski, Founder of Wiggle Butt Academy.“This certification aligns perfectly with our mission to provide humane, science-based training solutions that improve the lives of dogs and their families. With three certified educators on our team, we can better support parents in creating safe, loving environments for everyone in the home.”Why Families Need Family Paws SupportThe addition of a baby to a household can be a major adjustment for dogs, and toddlers' unpredictable movements often create confusion or anxiety for pets. Without proper guidance, misunderstandings can lead to safety concerns. The Family Paws programs address these challenges by teaching:Dog body language and stress signals.Strategies for safe dog-child interactions.Proactive management techniques to prevent accidents.Tips for building trust and positive associations.About Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy is a premier dog training company, serving the DFW Metroplex in Texas, dedicated to fear-free, force-free training methods. Specializing in puppy training, manners classes, nosework, and private behavior consultations, Wiggle Butt Academy focuses on strengthening the bond between dogs and their humans. With their Fear Free Certification and now three Family Paws Parent Educators, the team continues to lead the way in providing compassionate, effective training solutions for families.For more information about Wiggle Butt Academy's Family Paws services or to schedule a consultation, visit or contact **Sarah Haertzen at ... **.

