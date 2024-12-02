Topgolf To Open One Of Its Largest Venues Yet In Burlingame On Dec. 13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The three-level venue features 108 hitting bays and sits along Bayshore Freeway (Hwy 101) and Airport Drive

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Modern entertainment leader Topgolf

announced today it will open in Burlingame, California, on Dec. 13, making it Topgolf's 107th global outdoor venue.

Topgolf Basics

Located at 258 Anza Blvd., Topgolf Burlingame opens Dec. 13 and features three levels of outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The venue is located at 258 Anza Blvd. with Topgolf's state-of-the-art hitting bays overlooking the San Francisco Bay.

The venue employs roughly 450 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings. Topgolf's new golf club, The Sure Thing , is designed to make golf less hard for beginners – or those whose game just isn't that great.

It's Golf



Topgolf Burlingame features 108 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Topgolf's newest game, Sonic the HedgehogTM , brings the fun for everyone! Players aim at giant outfield targets to hit springs, collect rings and take down badniks in iconic virtual Sonic environments, designed with all skill levels in mind.

Two indoor Swing Suite simulator bays powered by Full Swing technology will double the fun for Players as they extend the game from the tee line to the first-floor golf simulators to play a variety of virtual courses and games. Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction, or play with the same clubs as the pros with the Club Upgrade option.

It's Not Golf



Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant and bar helmed by executive chefs serves Player favorites like the injectable donut holes and cheesy macaroni bites.

A 36-foot video wall, more than 200+ HDTVs, an outdoor patio with games, music and year-round family-friendly programming round out the Topgolf experience. Private event rooms are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said



Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Erin Chamberlin : "We're thrilled to officially open Topgolf Burlingame after much anticipation. At Topgolf, we introduce a whole new way of play that welcomes everyone from seasoned golfers to beginners. Burlingame's lively community is the perfect place to bring our unique style of modern golf, and we can't wait for both residents and visitors to experience it."

Burlingame Mayor Donna Colson: "The City of Burlingame welcomes Topgolf and their premier sports entertainment venue to our Bayfront. We anticipate this beautiful new facility will drive economic growth by bringing tourism, business, conferences and families to enjoy the recreational amenities and friendly staff that make up the Topgolf team. We thank Topgolf management for their impactful community engagement and commitment to Burlingame and wish them the best of success."

For more info on Topgolf's Burlingame venue, visit the venue's location page.

Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website .

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) brand, Topgolf

is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf

