The HOW Agency Named Winner Of A Gold Marcom Award For Integrated Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, is proud to announce that its client work for Aunt Jackie's has been recognized as a winner in the Integrated Marketing category at this year's

MarCom Awards.

Aunt Jackie's Curls & Coils, a Black-owned hair care brand offering premium-quality products for various hair types, including curly, wavy, and coily hair, approached The HOW Agency to make a significant impact using paid ahead of Prime Day. The agency responded with a full-funnel, multi-channel strategy that included social media advertising, Google Ads, creative development, targeting, and Amazon attribution.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with a Gold MarCom Award for our work with Aunt Jackie's," said Paul Miser, EVP and Group Director of The HOW Agency. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to innovative, high-impact strategies that drive results, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in the integrated marketing space."

In addition to this MarCom Award, The HOW Agency has earned numerous accolades in 2024, including a Gold Stevie Award in the American Business Awards, as well as wins at the 16th Annual Shorty Awards and the PRNEWS 2024 Digital Awards.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency .

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality , Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE The HOW Agency

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED