Bene Seeds Inc. And Johnny's Selected Seeds Announce The Launch Of Co-Developed Tomato Varieties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Queen Bee Tomato

Bene Seeds announced today that two new varieties of tomatoes have been launched by Johnny's as a result of a long-standing collaboration between the companies.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bene Seeds Inc. (Bene Seeds) announced today that two new varieties of cherry tomatoes have been launched by Johnny's Selected Seeds Inc (Johnny's) as a result of a long-standing multi-year collaboration between the two companies.Bene Seeds is an independent tomato breeding and seed company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, which was co-founded by the late Dr. Fred Hempel. Bene Seeds owns a large collection of high-quality tomato breeding materials and specializes in developing new varieties with both excellent flavor and appearance and a long shelf life. The company is pioneering the development of new Heirloom Plus(TM) varieties, which are improved hybrid types that have been selected and developed from traditional heirloom cultivars.As part of the collaboration, the two companies undertook a multi-year project together, led by breeders Dr. Fred Hempel and Dr. Emily Hagen at Johnny's. Sabina Khan-Ibarra, Head of Marketing at Bene Seeds said,“We're thrilled to announce that two new premium tomato varieties, Queen Bee and Honey Bee, are now available to growers. These new varieties are both beautiful in appearance, bearing characteristic stripes, but also offer exceptional flavor. We are delighted that our partnership has been a success, and we are excited to share these innovative varieties with gardeners and growers across the country, combining the trusted reputation of Johnny's Selected Seeds with Bene Seeds' dedication to breeding exceptional tomatoes.”Peter Zuck, Product Manager at Johnny's Seed said,“The launch of these new varieties is a fitting testament to the work of Dr. Fred Hempel and his long-standing relationship with Johnny's. These beautiful new tomatoes reflect the shared commitment of both Bene Seeds and Johnnys to bring sustainable and impactful novel varieties of vegetables to market. Our partnership highlights the benefits of utilizing germplasm from both Bene Seeds and Johnny's to produce top-tier tomatoes that meet the needs of growers and culinary enthusiasts alike.”Under the terms of the deal, the above varieties are being sold exclusively through Johnny's and Bene Seeds will receive royalties on products sold.About Bene Seeds Inc: Bene Seeds Inc. was founded by Dr. Fred Hempel along with a small group of seed industry experts, food aficionados, and gardening enthusiasts. The company is advancing a pipeline of delicious new tomato cultivars and offers a wide range of seeds via its website. For more information, please visit: , , @BeneSeeds .Contact: Sabina Khan-Ibarra (...)About Johnny's Selected SeedsEstablished in 1973, Johnny's Selected Seeds is a 100% employee-owned company and purveyor of high-quality seeds and tools. Johnny's is committed to the success of small-scale farmers and avid home gardeners by providing superior products, information, and service.For more information, please visit:Contact: Joshua D'Errico (...)

Sabina Khan-Ibarra

Bene Seeds Inc.

+1 510-200-8452

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.