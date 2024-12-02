India To Take On Sri Lanka In 5-Match Bilateral ODI Deaf Cricket Series

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Led by captain Virendra Singh, India will take on Sri Lanka in a five-match bilateral One-day International (ODI) Deaf Series, which started at the DDA Roshanara Club, here on Monday and will conclude on December 8.

For this much-anticipated series, the national men's selection committee has finalised a squad of 15 players from across the country. Led by captain Virendra Singh, the Indian Deaf Cricket Team will face Sri Lanka in power-packed matches, aiming to clinch the champion's trophy.

At the opening ceremony chief guest Raja Banthia, IPS – DCP North Delhi, extended his best wishes to the participants. He also lauded the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) for its significant contribution to promoting deaf cricket in India and internationally.

Sumit Jain, President of IDCA, shared his thoughts:“Bilateral series provide an excellent opportunity for teams to refine their skills and identify areas for improvement. These matches not only serve as valuable learning experiences but also help players build confidence and prepare for larger platforms in the future. I am confident this will be a terrific tournament and wish both teams the very best.”

The Indian team, under the expert guidance of head coach Dev Dutt and assistant coach Susheel Gupta, trained intensively in Delhi from November 25 to December 1. Team Sri Lanka arrived in New Delhi for the tournament on December 1.

Roma Balwani, CEO of IDCA, added:“Both teams have exceptional players who have delivered remarkable performances in the past. I anticipate this series will be truly exciting. I would like to thank our partners and sponsors for making this tournament possible. May the best team win!”

Team IDCA: Virendra Singh (C) Himachal Pradesh, Sai Akash (VC)Tamil Nadu, Umar Ashraf (WK) Jammu & Kashmir, Abhishek Thakur Delhi, Abhishek Singh West Bengal, Akash Singh West Bengal, Suhail Ahmad Jammu & Kashmir, Yashwanth Naidu Andhra Pradesh, Sanju Sharma Rajasthan, Santosh Kr. Mohapatra Odisha, Kuldeep Singh Haryana, Amar Chouksey Madhya Pradesh, Vivek Kumar Haryana, Indranil Sadhukhan West Bengal, Rohit Saini (WK) Delhi.