QRCS Inaugurates Seventh Annual Meeting For Its International Missions And Offices

Doha: HE Vice president of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Eng. Ebrahim Hashim Al Sada inaugurated the seventh annual forum for foreign missions and offices, which included high-level attendance from the relevant state institutions, alongside the participation of offices and external programs from 14 countries.

In his opening speech, HE Al Sada emphasized that "this forum brings QRCS and its partners in both official and non-official organizations working in humanitarian fields together, whether at the leadership level or among field workers, because it allows for exchanging visions and experiences, benefiting from the experience and capabilities of all parties, leading to more integration and a stronger partnership."

Additionally, His Excellency recalled the successes of QRCS for the current year, noting that 372 projects worth 390 million Qatari Riyals have been initiated for the benefit of four million people in 2024.

Among these projects, over 137 have been approved at the external level, which encompass areas such as health, shelter, water and sanitation, food security, emergency relief, livelihood projects, and education.

As part of his remarks, he highlighted the recent achievements of QRCS, including the medical sector receiving the ISO Information Security certificate (ISO27001), which capped Qatar's excellence and leadership in the health sector, which was preceded by Canadian accreditation.

Additionally, he mentioned that the General Secretariat of QRCS was awarded the Excellence in Charitable Work Award in Kuwait as well as ISO 9001 certification.

Director of QRCS in Gaza, Dr. Akram Nassar, spoke in a video recording speech about the damage caused by the war in the strip, which exceeds the loss of human life of over 10% of the population, as well as the displacement of two million people living in inhumane conditions.

He stated, "The situation here is catastrophic... Despite the bleak situation, people in the region are still trying to live their lives and look forward to a better future. Humanitarian organizations and institutions, including QRCS, continue to provide their services regardless of all the difficulties and challenges they face. Despite the restrictions faced by relief and medical teams, we remain committed to our humanitarian duties."

On this occasion, CEO of the Surgery Department at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Mansour Ali, speaking on behalf of the medical and nursing teams, said, "through these convoys, we have been able to provide vital medical care, ranging from lifesaving surgeries to chronic disease treatment, maternal health support to childcare".

The opening also witnessed the honoring of several partner entities, in addition to honoring the directors of the offices and missions, as well as recognizing the staff of medical institutions in the country, along with medical and nursing teams from QRCS for their outstanding contributions and efforts in implementing several medical convoys to several countries given that in the years 2023 and 2024, 23 medical convoys were conducted in 13 countries, benefiting 33,500 patients.

Over the course of five days, the forum will feature workshops and brainstorming sessions, which will explore strategies for aligning the latest humanitarian and relief practices, including designing emergency plans for the offices, discussing performance indicators and strategies, and incorporating artificial intelligence into humanitarian work.

A number of mechanisms will be explored in order to enhance humanitarian efforts on the ground, as well as strengthening partnerships and cooperation with national societies in target countries.

In conjunction with the forum's opening, QRCS is showcasing the accomplishments of the offices and missions through an exhibition of artworks depicting the tragedies and human stories experienced by the afflicted.