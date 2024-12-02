Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In 10Th World Halal Summit In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 10th World Halal Summit and the 20th International Trade and Halal exhibitions, known as“MÜSIAD EXPO,” were held in Istanbul, bringing together key stakeholders of the global halal industry. Azerbaijan was represented at the summit by a delegation led by First Deputy of Elnur Aliyev, Azernews reports.

During the event, Azerbaijan's contributions to the heritage of Islamic solidarity and its commitment to the mission and principles of the Organization of the Islamic (OIC) were highlighted. The delegation underscored the country's rich historical and cultural values, as well as the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with OIC member states. Discussions also explored ways to deepen economic and trade relations while fostering business development.

The summit emphasized the need for innovation and collaboration in the sustainable development of the halal industry. Participants highlighted the integration of ethical standards and technological innovations as essential to the future growth of this sector. Moreover, the importance of supporting initiatives and tools aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of green technologies was stressed.

As part of the summit's activities, Turkey's Minister of Trade, Ömer Bolat, and Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, toured the 20th International Trade and Halal Expo exhibitions. They visited Azerbaijani stands, which showcased the country's advancements and potential in the halal industry.