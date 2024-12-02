Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In 10Th World Halal Summit In Istanbul
12/2/2024 9:20:00 AM
The 10th World Halal Summit and the 20th International Trade and
Halal expo exhibitions, known as“MÜSIAD EXPO,” were held in
Istanbul, bringing together key stakeholders of the global halal
industry. Azerbaijan was represented at the summit by a delegation
led by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
During the event, Azerbaijan's contributions to the heritage of
Islamic solidarity and its commitment to the mission and principles
of the Organization of the Islamic conference (OIC) were
highlighted. The delegation underscored the country's rich
historical and cultural values, as well as the importance of
strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with OIC member
states. Discussions also explored ways to deepen economic and trade
relations while fostering business development.
The summit emphasized the need for innovation and collaboration
in the sustainable development of the halal industry. Participants
highlighted the integration of ethical standards and technological
innovations as essential to the future growth of this sector.
Moreover, the importance of supporting initiatives and tools aimed
at minimizing the environmental impact of green technologies was
stressed.
As part of the summit's activities, Turkey's Minister of Trade,
Ömer Bolat, and Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy,
Elnur Aliyev, toured the 20th International Trade and Halal Expo
exhibitions. They visited Azerbaijani stands, which showcased the
country's advancements and potential in the halal industry.
