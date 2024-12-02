Renowned Theater Troupes Join Shaki Int'l Theater Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Renowned theatre troupes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, and Iran have participated in the 4th Shaki
International Theater Festival, which marks the 145th anniversary
of the establishment of national professional theatre in the
country, Azernews reports.
The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry in partnership with Shaki City Executive Power and the
Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.
Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by the Azerbaijan
State Academic Musical Theater, the Ganja State National Dramatic
Theater, and the Shaki State Drama Theater.
The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by official
representatives of the organizing structures, renowned figures of
theatre and art, guests, as well as theatre enthusiasts from
Shaki.
Prior to the ceremony, festival participants laid flowers at the
monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar
Aliyev and respectfully honoured his memory.
Furthermore, attendees became familiar with an exhibition in the
theatre's foyer showcasing the historical journey of Azerbaijani
theatre.
At the beginning of the festival, the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan was played, and a film about the Shaki Theater was shown
to the guests.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of the Shaki
Executive Power Elkhan Usubov, emphasized that the festival holds
great significance for the cultural life of the city.
He pointed out that the city of Shaki, one of the ancient
centres of culture and art in Azerbaijan, is a unique place for
hosting international festivals and events.
In 2017, Shaki was included in the list of UNESCO Creative
Cities, and in 2019, the "historic centre of Shaki along with the
Khan's Palace" was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and
recognized as an Islamic Heritage Site by ICESCO. Shaki is also a
member of the League of Historical Cities of the World.
In his speech, the honored art worker, Professor, and author of
the book "Shaki Theater," Ilham Rahimli, briefly reviewed the
glorious history of the 145-year-old Shaki Theater and spoke about
the successes of the troupe.
After the official opening ceremony, the creative team of the
Sheki State Drama Theater presented the audience with a performance
of the romantic comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" by the outstanding
English playwright William Shakespeare.
The director of the premiere is the chief director of the
theater, honored art worker Mirbala Salimli; the set designer is
Sahib Ahmadov, and the costume designer is Dilshad Shirnova.
The roles were performed by Honored Artists Khanlar Gashimzade,
Abulfat Salahov, Ragim Hojayev, as well as actors Hayal Salahov,
Arzu Mustafayeva, Aytaj Ismayilzade, Rashid Mirizade, Parviz
Ismayilov, Chingiz Novruzaliyev.
The play tells the story of noble families and the romantic
events that occurred with them in medieval Italy. The main themes
are friendship, betrayal, love, and the victory of good over
evil.
Following the successful performance, the creative team of the
theater was presented with commemorative gifts.
