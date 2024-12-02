Renowned Theater Troupes Join Shaki Int'l Theater Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned theatre troupes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Iran have participated in the 4th Shaki International Theater Festival, which marks the 145th anniversary of the establishment of national professional theatre in the country, Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in partnership with Shaki City Executive Power and the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Ganja State National Dramatic Theater, and the Shaki State Drama Theater.

The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by official representatives of the organizing structures, renowned figures of theatre and art, guests, as well as theatre enthusiasts from Shaki.

Prior to the ceremony, festival participants laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and respectfully honoured his memory.

Furthermore, attendees became familiar with an exhibition in the theatre's foyer showcasing the historical journey of Azerbaijani theatre.

At the beginning of the festival, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and a film about the Shaki Theater was shown to the guests.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of the Shaki Executive Power Elkhan Usubov, emphasized that the festival holds great significance for the cultural life of the city.

He pointed out that the city of Shaki, one of the ancient centres of culture and art in Azerbaijan, is a unique place for hosting international festivals and events.

In 2017, Shaki was included in the list of UNESCO Creative Cities, and in 2019, the "historic centre of Shaki along with the Khan's Palace" was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and recognized as an Islamic Heritage Site by ICESCO. Shaki is also a member of the League of Historical Cities of the World.

In his speech, the honored art worker, Professor, and author of the book "Shaki Theater," Ilham Rahimli, briefly reviewed the glorious history of the 145-year-old Shaki Theater and spoke about the successes of the troupe.

After the official opening ceremony, the creative team of the Sheki State Drama Theater presented the audience with a performance of the romantic comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" by the outstanding English playwright William Shakespeare.

The director of the premiere is the chief director of the theater, honored art worker Mirbala Salimli; the set designer is Sahib Ahmadov, and the costume designer is Dilshad Shirnova.

The roles were performed by Honored Artists Khanlar Gashimzade, Abulfat Salahov, Ragim Hojayev, as well as actors Hayal Salahov, Arzu Mustafayeva, Aytaj Ismayilzade, Rashid Mirizade, Parviz Ismayilov, Chingiz Novruzaliyev.

The play tells the story of noble families and the romantic events that occurred with them in medieval Italy. The main themes are friendship, betrayal, love, and the victory of good over evil.

Following the successful performance, the creative team of the theater was presented with commemorative gifts.