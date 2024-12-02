KFF: Two Dead Due To Fire In Al-Adan Area

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Two people lost their lives in a fire that erupted in a house in Al-Adan area, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) reported. Firefighting teams dealt with the fire, rescuing six people, noted KFF in a statement, adding that it handed the site over to concerned authorities. (end) amh

