KFF: Two Dead Due To Fire In Al-Adan Area

12/2/2024 9:09:14 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Two people lost their lives in a fire that erupted in a house in Al-Adan area, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) reported.
Firefighting teams dealt with the fire, rescuing six people, noted KFF in a statement, adding that it handed the site over to concerned authorities. (end)
