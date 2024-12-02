The Birch Gold Group Christmas Silver Giveaway Is Back: Free American Eagle Coins With Every Purchase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Just in time for the holidays, Birch Gold Group is bringing back their popular Christmas Silver Giveaway .
Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch gold Group, described the promotion. "We are offering new and existing customers a silver bonus. One free 1 oz. American Eagle silver coin shipped straight to their door for every $5,000 of precious metals purchased." Furthermore, there's no limit per customer, making this an outstanding opportunity to diversify with a Silver IRA .
Why American eagles? The official silver bullion coin of the U.S. is a perennial investor favorite – they make great gifts, too.
Birch Gold Group brand ambassador Dr. Ron Paul praised the Christmas Silver Giveaway:
"This is a fantastic opportunity to diversify your savings with the ONLY real money – physical gold and silver – and get my favorite coins, silver American eagles, as a gift. My
grandkids love finding a silver eagle in their stockings on Christmas morning. And I can't recommend my friends at Birch Gold Group highly enough! They really are the Precious Metals IRA experts."
Since its first mintage in 1986, the silver American eagle has been a hit at home and abroad. It's widely regarded as the world's most popular silver bullion coin. Its iconic design, based on Adolph Weinman's 1916 Walking Liberty, has remained a favorite. Silver eagles are legal tender, although their $1 face value is far below their intrinsic worth.
The December 20 deadline offers ample time to arrange a 401(k) rollover to fund a Precious Metals IRA , or arrange for a home delivery of precious metals.
"We want to give away more silver eagles this year than ever before," Patrick said. "I'd love nothing more than to get a silver eagle coin into every stocking this year – but we can't guarantee supplies will last."
To qualify for this promotion and receive free silver eagles, confirm eligibility here
today.
About Birch Gold Group:
Birch Gold Group has been a leading provider of physical gold and silver in the U.S. since 2003. The firm specializes in helping everyday Americans diversify their savings with a precious metals IRA or with home deliveries of physical gold and silver. Birch Gold proudly maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
SOURCE Birch Gold Group
