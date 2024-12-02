Storm Bora sweeps through Greece, killing 2, causing widespread destruction

(MENAFN) Storm Bora swept through Greece over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming two lives on the island of Lemnos, authorities reported Sunday. The storm, which began on Saturday, brought torrential rain and strong winds, prompting emergency alerts across the northeast, central regions, and areas around Athens. The northern and northwestern parts of the country are bracing for heavy snowfall as the storm continues.



On the island of Rhodes, a major tourist destination, Bora caused significant damage to infrastructure, including roads, homes, and commercial buildings. Regional governor George Hadjimarkos confirmed that scores of residents were evacuated overnight as a precaution. Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors and have temporarily halted traffic as emergency teams work tirelessly to manage the crisis.



Tragedy struck Lemnos, where two men lost their lives in storm-related accidents. A 57-year-old man died while attempting to free his car from the mud, while a 70-year-old man fatally injured himself in a fall outside his home. The island, primarily dependent on farming, experienced widespread flooding, with fields submerged under water. State broadcaster ERT aired visuals of the devastation.



Emergency services remain on high alert as Greece grapples with the aftermath of the storm. Bora’s impact highlights the vulnerability of infrastructure in the affected regions, with authorities continuing to monitor conditions and provide relief to those affected.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108946303