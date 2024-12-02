RPM Announces Strategic Relocation To Birmingham, Catalyzing Continued Growth And Innovation In Automotive Logistics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM, an international logistics and supply-chain-solutions company focused on removing complexity in the automotive logistics and industry, proudly announces its strategic relocation to a new office space in Birmingham. This move marks a significant milestone in RPM's relentless pursuit of growth and excellence.



The Birmingham relocation is pivotal for RPM's ambition to cultivate a vibrant, dynamic work environment synonymous with innovation and excellence. This new space empowers our teams to collaborate more effectively, fostering a culture of shared success and continuous growth. This growth aligns seamlessly with the forward-looking vision of our partners at Trive Capital and BlueJay Capital. They recognize that this expansion is more than just a physical move; it's a strategic evolution that fortifies our market position and drives technological advancements.

Since its inception in 2011, RPM has been dedicated to redefining industry standards through innovation and precision. The company's vision

has remained the same-revolutionize the automotive logistics industry through agile, innovative solutions that create a seamless, reliable experience, setting new standards for service and performance.

The relocation to Birmingham is more than a geographical change; it represents our commitment to growth in three critical areas:

People:

We are expanding our team with top-tier talent, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Our future-focused leadership model emphasizes professional development, ensuring our team remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

Leadership:

Our leadership vision is clear-drive transformation across the automotive logistics landscape. By cultivating strategic foresight and operational dexterity, RPM's leadership continues to chart new territories of market influence.

Technology:

RPM leverages cutting-edge technology to elevate flexibility and operational efficiency for customers and carriers. Our proprietary Marketplace platform integrates diverse transportation modalities, pinpointing the perfect loads for carriers based on their equipment types, classifications, and lane preferences. Our advanced routing guidance system reduces deadhead miles and ensures trucks remain full, optimizing costs and ensuring on-time deliveries. Additionally, our RPM Drive App provides compliance, quality, and end-to-end visibility through real-time updates and streamlined communication through a simple, mobile-user interface. Our technology has enabled us to positively impact just under 1MM vehicles.



About RPM

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

